Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Don’t turn a blind eye to bullying among kids in La Cañada

I’d bet you a dollar to a doughnut that bullying isn’t limited to our town. But, if we are to discuss this issue, we need to agree that bullying exists in La Cañada. To state that it’s merely a playground ritual or the banter expected on the school bus during the rite of passage places the issue in a suspended state of unreality. Well, then. That attitude brings an end to the dialogue and assures that bullying will continue. A weakened sense of responsibility to act does not we should consider the necessity of responsibility weakened.