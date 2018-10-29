Thoughts from Dr. Joe: A ‘La Vita Nuova’ moment in a glorious setting

It was barely 6 a.m., and although the cabin was tucked in a grove of dogwood, oak, maple and aspen, I didn’t see the palette of fall colors waiting outside my door because it was still too dark. The cabin, which belongs to a buddy of mine, lies west of Chinese Camp, the remnant of a California Gold Rush town. In the 1850s, Chinese Camp was home to more than 5,000 Chinese laborers who worked the gold fields of the Southern Sierra. The sign that hung on State Route 120 outside of town noted: “Population 126.”