Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Tales of one of the Fighting Irish echo as Armistice centennial nears

In the 1950s I had a connection with these men. Mr. Donahey was my scoutmaster. Mr. Kull was my American history teacher; Father Flynn, my parish priest and nemesis at Saint Frances of Rome, and of course my dad. Then, there was Mr. Malvey, the old soldier from the first war. At the time, I thought him to be ancient. That was until as a teenager I stepped into the ring with him where he proceeded to box my ears in. Denny Malvey coached me to the semifinals of the Golden Gloves.