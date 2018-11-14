Thoughts from Dr. Joe: La Cañada ceremony executes tradition set at Valley Forge

The baron, a distinguished gentleman, wore an eight-pointed silver star on his chest, etched with the word “Fidelitas.” Today, fidelity is often symbolic of the American officer corps. At Valley Forge’s Grand Parade, von Steuben would walk among the formations of soldiers, adjusting their muskets, straightening their tattered uniforms and showing them how to march. He taught them the importance of close order drill and maneuver, which would maintain their ranks under fire and prepare them for the bayonet. When the troops’ discipline broke down or when they made a mistake, he’d swear at them in German and French. His antics set the demeanor of the harsh and iconic drill instructor we admire today.