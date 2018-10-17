Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart cross-country wins league meet

CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League No. 2: The Tologs raced to a victory in Tuesday’s event at Crescenta Valley Park.
Flintridge Sacred Heart, which won the league title last season, finished with 30 points on the three-mile course and had five top-13 finishes in the five-team event.
Lauren Nettels took second in 19 minutes, 58.3 seconds for the Tologs. Also scoring for the Tologs were Samantha Covey (seventh, 20:56.30), Megan Koehler (eighth, 21:09.59), Alex Christodoulou (ninth, 21:11.59) and Joshlyn Aguirre (13th, 21:40.59).
St. Francis in Mision League meet No. 2: The Golden Knights received a 12th-place effort from Stuart Serventi in 17 minutes, 21.50 seconds on Tuesday during the three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Dos Pueblos Invitational: Flintridge Sacred Heart took second with 19 points in Friday’s three-mile race at Palm Park in Santa Barbara.
Samantha Covey paced Flintridge Sacred Heart with a fourth-place finish in 20 minutes, 28 seconds. Also scoring for the Tologs were Erica Wei (ninth, 22:43), Marin Telleria (10th, 22:47), Megan Koehler (11th, 22:47) and Kiley Wilson (17th, 23:49).
San Marcos won with 10 points in the five-team race.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Louisville 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Tologs dropped a Sunshine League road match Tuesday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart dipped to 5-7, 3-4 in league.