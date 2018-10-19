Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart volleyball earns first-round playoff win on road

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. San Marcos, 25-14, 26-24. 25-21: The Tologs began the playoffs with a road victory in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division II on Thursday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (25-14) got 15 kills from Peyton DeJardin, 11 kills from Dani Thomas-Nathan and 37 assists from Ellie Lund.
Flintridge Sacred Heart, an at-large team from the Mission League, will face San Clemente (26-7; Sea View League champion) in a second-round road match Saturday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
La Cañada 13, South Pasadena 5: The Spartans rolled to a Rio Hondo League road win Thursday.
La Cañada (7-4, 4-2 in league) swept in singles.
Pasadena Poly 16, Flintridge Prep 2: Flintridge Prep fell Thursday in a Prep League match at home at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels are 3-10, 0-7 in league.
Westridge 15, Flintridge Prep 3: Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League home match Wednesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels got two wins in singles from Maya Khurana, 6-2, 6-2.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Temple City 13, La Cañada 9: The Spartans couldn’t hold on to an early lead in suffering the Rio Hondo League loss Turssday.
La Cañada (8-10, 3-5 in league) took a 3-0 lead after one quarter and held a 6-4 advantage at the half.
Pasadena Poly 11, Flintridge Prep 4: The Rebels dropped a Prep League road match Wednesday.