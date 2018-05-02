Baffert's Justify garners favorite status after Kentucky Derby draw

La Cañada Flintridge resident and super trainer Bob Baffert will enter Saturday's 144th annual Kentucky Derby with the favorite as the race draw was announced Tuesday afternoon at Churchill Downs.
Baffert's 3-year-old colt Justify will race out of the seventh post with 3-1 odds, which puts him ahead of horses Mendelssohn (5-1) and Magnum Moon (6-1).
"That's a good spot," Baffert said at Tuesday's press conference. "We didn't want to be in the one-hole and we didn't want to be 20. Seven is fine, but he still has to break well.
"If he doesn't break well, it doesn't matter what hole he's in. We only have one option. We have to break. He's lightly raced and he has to leave there running."
Post time for the Running of the Roses is slated for 3:34 p.m. (PST) and the race will be broadcast on NBC.
Despite his favorite status, Justify is still relatively young as the Derby will be his fourth-ever race.
Then again, Justify is undefeated at 3-0 with all three victories at Santa Anita.
- Andrew J. Campa
Justify's maiden race came Feb. 18 with jockey Drayden Van Dyke. Justify has since been ridden by veteran Mike Smith, as the duo captured the Grade I Santa Anita Derby on April 7 by three lengths.
Baffert has four career Kentucky Derby victories with his last triumph coming with legendary horse American Pharoah, which along with trainer Victor Espinoza, won horse racing's first Triple Crown in 37 years and first grand slam.
Justify is one of two Baffert entries with Solomini racing out of the 17th post position. Solomini will be ridden by jockey Flavien Prat and has odds of 30-1.