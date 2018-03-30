Sports Roundup: Surging St. Francis volleyball sweeps Cathedral

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis 3, Cathedral 0: Joey Thompson collected 19 assists and Gus Maltzen added eight kills and three aces Thursday to lift host St. Francis to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 nonleague victory.
St. Francis (10-7) has won two in a row and four of five.
BASEBALL
La Cañada 8, Regis Jesuit 7: Six runs over the last two innings led the Spartans to a huge comeback victory on Wednesday in the Anaheim Lion's Tournament.
Connor Buchanan had four hits, two runs batted in and one run with Ryan Crispi scoring two runs and Jonathan Shaklan drawing two walks, recording a hit, driving in a run and scoring one. Brennen Ralphs threw 3 1/3 innings of relief with four hits and one run allowed with two strikeouts for the victory.
The Spartans (9-5) have won four straight.
Flintridge Prep 7, St. Genevieve 6: A five-run second inning by the Rebels on Wednesday was enough to hold up for the win on the road.
Ben Grable had two hits, a run batted in and a run, Matt Son had two hits and two RBI, Nick Davis had two runs, Germaine Harvey had two RBI and a run and Bradley Marelich had two runs for the 5-3 Rebels.
Agoura 12, St. Francis 6: On Wednesday on the road in the Easton Tournament, the Golden Knights lost their eighth game in a row to fall to 1-9.
Christian Muro had a pair of hits, including a double, was hit by a pitch, scored a run, drove one in and stole a base. Doyle Cane also had a