Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep boys’ volleyball cruising along in Prep League

Flintridge Prep 3, Pasadena Poly 0: AJ Nicassio collected 20 kills and seven digs Tuesday to propel visiting Flintridge Prep to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 Prep League victory. The Rebels (14-1, 4-0 in league) got 40 assists from Tim Treinen, nine kills from Majeed Ismail and eight from Nathan Powell.