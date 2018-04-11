Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep boys’ volleyball cruising along in Prep League

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep 3, Pasadena Poly 0: AJ Nicassio collected 20 kills and seven digs Tuesday to propel visiting Flintridge Prep to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 Prep League victory. The Rebels (14-1, 4-0 in league) got 40 assists from Tim Treinen, nine kills from Majeed Ismail and eight from Nathan Powell.
Alemany 3, St. Francis 0: Host St. Francis fell, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21, to Alemany on Tuesday in a Mission League match. The Golden Knights are 14-8, 4-4 in league.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada 19, San Marino 0 (five innings): Visiting La Cañada coasted to a Rio Hondo league win Tuesday. The Spartans are 11-1-1, 5-0 in league.
BASEBALL
San Marino 6, La Cañada 4: The Spartans surrendered five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and fell Tuesday in a Rio Hondo League contest. La Cañada dropped to 9-9, 1-4 in league.
Crespi 6, St. Francis 0: St. Francis dropped a Mission League road contest Tuesday. St. Francis (5-10, 0-4 in league) got two hits from Jack Duncan.
BOYS' GOLF
Chadwick 197, Flintridge Prep 233: Ben Sacks carded an even-par 36 on Tuesday for Flintridge Prep in a Prep League road match at Los Verdes Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. The Rebels dipped to 8-3, 0-2 in league.
BOYS' TENNIS
Loyola 14, St. Francis 4: St. Francis dropped a Mission League match Tuesday. The Golden Knights dipped to 2-5, 0-4 in league.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Flintridge Prep in Prep League cluster meet: The Rebels made a charge at archrival Pasadena Poly before ultimately taking second place on Tuesday afternoon at South Pasadena High.
Freshman Andrew Odom picked up wins in the 400-meter run and in the 800 in marks of 55.63 seconds and 2:13.80, respectively.
Carson Hasbrouck captured the 1,600 in 4:47.29, Ethan Moutes clinched the 3,200 (11:37.13) and Alex Boquet claimed the triple jump in 33 feet, 9 1/2 inches.
Flintridge Prep finished with 100 points, just behind Poly (106).
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Flintridge Prep in Prep League cluster meet: Distances led the way for the Rebels on Tuesday as they took third at South Pasadena High.
Flintridge Prep tallied 49 points, which was behind Poly (118) and Westridge (79).
Jenna Mijares picked up a win in the 800-meter run in 2:33.03, while Sasha Codiga claimed the 1,600 in 5:33.51.