Sports Roundup: Prep volleyball stays unbeaten in league

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Flintridge Prep 3, Chadwick 0: AJ Nicassio collected 13 kills and three aces and Majeed Ismail added eight kills to lift visiting Flintridge Prep to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-13 Prep League win Thursday.

The Rebels (15-1, 5-0 in league) got 27 assists and four aces from Tim Treinen.

SOFTBALL

Flintridge Prep 11, Westridge 1 (five innings): Flintridge Prep pitcher Kate Huntley pitched an abbreviated no-hitter, striking out six, Thursday to lift the host Rebels to a Prep League win.

The Rebels (3-5, 2-4 in league) got three hits from Emma Stellar, including a three-run home run and two doubles. She also drove in six runs.

Alemany 15, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Tologs began Mission League play Thursday with a road defeat. Flintridge Sacred Heart fell to 10-6.

BOYS’ TENNIS

St. Francis 13, Crespi 5: St. Francis recorded a Mission League road win Thursday at Braemar Country Club in Tarzana.

The Golden Knights improved to 3-6, 2-4 in league.

Flintridge Prep 9, Chadwick 9 (Rebels win on games, 75-59): Flintridge Prep began Prep League play Thursday with a win at Ernie Howlett Park in Rolling Hills Estates.

BOYS’ GOLF

Flintridge Prep 226, Firebaugh 309: Ben Sacks carded a two-under-par 34 on Thursday to lift the visiting Rebels in a Prep League match at Los Amigos Golf Course in Downey.

Flintridge Prep is 9-3, 1-2 in league.

La Cañada 194, San Marino 215: The Spartans earned a Rio Hondo League road win Thursday at Alhambra Golf Course.

La Cañada improved to 5-1, 4-0 in league.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

La Cañada 120, Blair 417: Host La Cañada picked up a Rio Hondo League victory Thursday.

The Spartans are 3-2, 2-1 in league.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

La Cañada 122 Blair 42: The Spartans notched a Rio Hondo League home win Thursday.

La Cañada improved to 4-1, 3-0 in league.