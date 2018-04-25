Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep volleyball finishes perfect Prep season

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep 3, Chadwick 0: The Rebels capped Prep League play undefeated with a 25-119, 25-15, 26-24 home win Tuesday.
The Rebels, who have won six straight league titles, received 15 kills from AJ Nicassio and nine kills and four blocks from Garrett Gaines. Majeed Ismail added seven kills for Flintridge Prep (18-1, 8-0 in league).
"It means a lot to me and the guys," Flintridge Prep coach Sean Beattie said. "It was one of our goals at the start of the year and now we've accomplished it.
"It's not easy to win six league championships in a row and the guys are proud of that. Now we want to keep that momentum going into the playoffs."
BOYS' TENNIS
Chadwick 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League home match at Arcadia Tennis Center. The Rebels are 3-7, 2-2 in league,
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 7, Chadwick 5 (nine innings): The visiting Rebels scored three runs in the ninth and then allowed one in return before holding on for a Prep League victory Tuesday afternoon.
Flintridge Prep (12-4, 4-2) took a 4-0 lead, only to see Chadwick tie before the Rebels closed out a win.
Harvard-Westlake 4, St. Francis 1: Aaron Treloar had a sacrifice fly and a hit and threw five innings on the mound, allowing three hits, two earned runs and six walks with three strikeouts.
Hayden Byrnes had a pair of hits, including a triple, Doyle Kane had two hits, including a double and Mikey Kane had a triple and a run.
St. Francis sits at 8-13, 3-7.
La Cañada 5, South Pasadena 4: The Spartans halted a seven-game losing streak with a Rio Hondo League road victory on Tuesday afternoon.
With the win, the Spartans improved to 10-2 and 2-7 in league.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League finals: The Tologs didn't win any league titles and finished third with 494 points in Tuesday's meet at Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.
BOYS' SWIMMING
St. Francis in Mission League finals: The Golden Knights didn't win any league titles and finished sixth with 224 points in Tuesday's meet at Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.
BOYS' GOLF
Flintridge Prep 234, Firebaugh 295: Ben Sacks fired a four-under-par 32 on Tuesday to lift the host Rebels to a Prep League win at Altadena Golf Course. Flintridge Prep is 10-5, 2-4 in league.
St. Francis 378, Valencia Valencia 429: St. Francis (7-4) recorded a nonleague win Monday at Encino Golf Course. Henry Fitzhugh carded a four-under-par 69 for the Golden Knights, who received a 73 from Lake Kim and a 76 from Vincent Bedros.
La Cañada 196, South Pasadena 217: The Spartans received an even-par 36 from Clyde Toland on Monday to pick up a Rio Hondo League win at Alhambra Golf Course. La Cañada improved to 8-1, 7-0 in league.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada 21, South Pasadena 0: It's 29th straight league wins and counting for the Spartans, who won on Tuesday afternoon in Rio Hondo League action.
The CIF Southern Section Division V fourth-ranked Spartans are now 15-3-1 and 9-0 in league.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
West Ranch 18, La Cañada 2: The host Spartans fell Monday in a Pacific League match. La Cañada dipped to 3-12, 0-3 in league.