Top 10 Sports Stories: Flintridge Prep girls' cross-country dynasty dominates

From multiple high school girls' basketball teams to a couple of former high school standouts helping the USC women's soccer team win an NCAA championship, 2016 proved to be an interesting year for several La Cañada Flintridge individuals and high school teams.

Although many of the stories deserve recognition, a select few stood out among the others.

Chosen by the Valley Sun staff, here is a list of the top 10 sports stories of 2016.

1. Flintridge Prep girls' cross-country wins a triple crown: There was nothing the Flintridge Prep girls' cross-country team could not accomplish in 2016.

For the second time in school history, Flintridge Prep captured a triple crown — winning the Prep League title, CIF Southern Section Division V crown and CIF State Division V championship.

Perhaps the most difficult leg of that journey was the first, as Flintridge Prep defeated archrival Mayfield Senior School, which competes in Division IV, by a 19-36 score as Rebel Sasha Codiga won the individual league title. Only a year earlier, the Cubs defeated the Rebels at the league finals.

After that victory, Flintridge Prep soared to a 31-127 triumph over Pacifica Christian at the Southern Section Division V finals at Riverside City Cross-Country Course on Nov. 19 thanks to a second-place effort from Natalie O'Brien. It was the Rebels' third consecutive section championship.

Finally, the Rebels saved their most impressive effort for last, as they blasted Francis Parker, 51-170, at the state finals on Nov. 26 at Fresno's Woodward Park for a third straight title. The score represented the largest margin of victory in girls' state history, while the Rebels' team time of 95 minutes, 16 seconds set a Division V record.

We wanted to run a time that would be hard for any team to beat for years to come," junior Sophie Gitlin said. "Being part of this group and setting such amazing records means everything to me, because it shows we're so close knit and we run well for each other and we stay balanced for one another."

The big news for the squad continued into the offseason as 19-year veteran Mike Roffina stepped down as co-coach and left the duties to fellow co-coach Jill Riehl.

"What we accomplished this year was absolutely incredible," Roffina said. "It's something I'll cherish and I think this program will have success for years to come."

2. Flintridge Prep girls' basketball wins first-ever CIF championship: After coming up short in recent seasons from reaching a CIF championship contest, Flintridge Prep finally broke through. The Rebels eliminated their recent heartbreak by recording a historic milestone to the tune of a CIF Southern Section Division V-AA championship under the direction of co-coaches Kevin Kiyomura and Jayme Kiyomura Chan.

Flintridge Prep went 21-5, 11-1 in league for first place.

The high level of play spilled over to the postseason, with Flintridge Prep posting a 39-34 overtime victory against Mission College Prep in the title contest for the program's first championship. The Rebels then advanced to the CIF State Division V Southern California Regional quarterfinals.

The Rebels had an impressive cast that included senior forward Tala Ismail (10 points and 8.7 rebounds per game), junior guards Taylor Yoshida (13 points per game) and Renae Tamura (11.5 points per game).

Tamura was selected the division's player of the year. For good measure, Kiyomura and Kiyomura Chan were named the division's co-coaches of the year after guiding Flintridge Prep to its first championship game since 2007.

"This feels so good," Kiyomura Chan said. "I'm so happy for the girls, but it also feels great to be a part of this. I've been involved in basketball for 20 years and this is my first trip to a CIF finals. It's real precious."

3. La Cañada girls' basketball posts greatest season: Questions arose in August after girls' basketball coach Jett del Mundo resigned.

The school quickly hired 2004 alumnus Sarah Beattie and the program didn't miss a beat, as La Cañada raced out to an 8-0 start, which included winning the Crescenta Valley Tournament.

La Cañada continued its hot play into the league season as the Spartans captured an undefeated Rio Hondo League crown (10-0) and advanced all the way to the championship game of the CIF Southern Section Division III-A playoffs for the first time in school history.

Though the Spartans fell to Antelope Valley, 59-46, they recovered and picked up three victories in the CIF State Division IV playoffs before again running into Antelope Valley in the Southern California Regional.

For a third time that season, the Antelopes topped the Spartans, 66-51.

Overall, La Cañada finished with a 29-5 record and Beattie was named the All-Area Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year.

"There were some tears, but honestly – the coaching staff – we're so proud of them," Beattie said. "They're the first team to do a lot of things this year [and] get this far. They are the best group of kids."

Throughout the season, the Spartans featured a balanced cast that received all-league, All-CIF and All-Area accolades, from senior guard Sarah Kurdoghlian, junior guard Alexi Nazarian, junior guard Kristina Kurdoghlian, senior post Amber Graves and junior center Zoe Williams.

4. Crazy football season for La Cañada High football: Expectations for the Spartans varied as wildly as the rumors of if star running back Drake Beasley would actually play.

The senior transferred from Loyola High in August and started practicing at La Cañada after enrolling at the school on Aug. 8.

Though Beasley's transfer was initially approved, it was later denied by the CIF Southern Section office after an appeal from Loyola.

"He's a special player for sure," La Cañada Coach Ryan Zerbel said, "but it's not like we tailored our whole offense around him. We had a blueprint for success before Drake was here."

Appeals made by Beasley's family to overturn the denial were rebuffed and the former La Cañada Gladiators standout was forced to sit out the entire season. In an interesting twist, Beasley will represent La Cañada in the San Gabriel Valley East/West All-Star Football Game Classic on Jan. 27 at West Covina High.