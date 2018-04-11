Sports Briefs: Baffert’s newest charge wins Santa Anita Derby

Justify charges to Santa Anita victory
Three years after winning the Triple Crown, La Cañada Flintridge resident and famed trainer Bob Baffert has another horse he's excited about.
Baffert's Justify lived up its pre-race hype by winning Saturday's $1 million Santa Anita Derby. Justify entered the field a 4-5 favorite and held off a few more seasoned competitors, including Bolt d'Oro, for the triumph in three lengths.
With the victory, the 3-year-old colt is now a serious contender for the Kentucky Derby, which is set for May 5.
Justify is ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who rode Arrogate, the largest money-making horse in North American history.
Youth football registration
The La Cañada Gladiators Youth Football program is accepting registration and payment online for the 2018 season.
Applications are available on the Gladiator webpage at www.lcgladiators.org. The program is open to girls and boys, ages 6-14. The Gladiators field one flag team and four tackle squads. Practice begins July 23 and the regular season starts in early September and ends the first weekend in November.
Early registration is encouraged, as spaces fill up quickly and team rosters are capped at 33 players for each tackle team and 20 players for the flag squad.
For more football information, contact Kevin Lacey at (818) 248-1800 or email at klacey@lcgladiators.org.
