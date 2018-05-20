St. Francis' Molina flies to two CIF track and field championships

TORRANCE – Joy was mixed with a hint of sadness at Saturday's CIF Southern Section Track and Field Championships at Torrance El Camino College.
St. Francis High's Matthew Molina turned in a sensational day en route to winning two division championships, while reigning All-Area Girls' Track and Field Athlete of the Year Claire Murray waved goodbye quicker than she hoped.
Overall, the city of La Cañada produced nine representatives from Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, La Cañada and St. Francis with none shining brighter than Molina.
Molina, a junior, followed in the footsteps of his one-time teammate Jasher Foster by claiming twin titles. Molina won the Division III high jump and 110-meter hurdles and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet next Saturday back at El Camino.
Last season, Molina finished second in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches to Alemany senior Earnest Sears. Without Sears around, Molina cruised to a title in 6-6. The mark was four inches higher than division runner-up Brendan Cormie of Santa Margarita.
"I'm pretty happy with that although I know I could have done better," said Molina, whose personal best is 6-8 1/4. "The last couple of jumps I was a little far out, but I made some adjustments."
Molina passed on heights of 5-10 and 6 feet, before hitting first attempts at 6-2 and 6-4 and needing two tries at 6-6. Molina eventually missed on three tries at 6-9.
Molina's 6-6 was the fifth-best mark across four divisions.
In between leaping, Molina flew to a victory in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.73 seconds, which easily topped runner-up Matthew Wang (14.82) of Harvard-Westlake.
Molina's time was fourth-best across four divisions and merited him a berth to the Masters Meet. He's the city's lone Masters Meet qualifier.
"My goal was to do better than I did, but 14.7 is still pretty good and I'm happy," Molina said. "It means a lot to make it to Masters and I have another week to get better."
Molina is St. Francis' first CIF high jump champion and only second-ever field event winner as he follows pole vaulter Andrew Steban (2006). His hurdles crown follows back-to-back 110-meter championships for Foster in 2015 and 2016.
Thanks to his exploits, St. Francis finished tied for sixth in the final Division III standings with Esperanza and Servite with 25 points.
Molina, who qualified to the Masters Meet last season, will not be joined by another qualifier from last season in La Cañada's Murray.
The 2017 Division III 100-meter hurdles champion was unable to defend her crown and was disqualified for a false start before her event.
The abrupt finish capped a rollercoaster season for Murray, her school's first-ever girls' hurdles champion, who survived a coaching change and a four-week absence due to a broken wrist to reach the finals.
"I never thought I'd make it here, so I'm proud," Murray said. "It's tough right now, but it's been a great run and they can never take away my championship from last year."
While one career was ending, another was blossoming as Spartans freshman Ellaney Matarese competed and performed well in the 800 and 1,600 in her championship debut.
Matarese placed third in the Division III 800-meter championship in 2:16.51. The mark was the 17th-best mark in all four divisions, which was five spots off from qualifying to the Masters Meet.
Matarese began the day taking fifth in the Division III 1,600 in 5:08.65 seconds.
La Cañada sophomore Sarah Auther also put together a strong effort in the Division III 3,200 as she took third in 10:59.52 and missed Masters by finishing 19th overall.
St. Francis also saw a pair of seniors cap nice careers as Blake Howard finished fifth in the Division III pole vault in 13 feet, while Andrew Monarrez earned eighth in the Division III long jump in 20-7 1/2.
Flintridge Sacred Heart sophomore Lauren Bolte competed in the Division IV 400-meter dash and placed ninth with a time of 60.19.
Twitter: @campadresports