Flintridge Prep football's offense stalls in league finale

LA CAÑADA — Flintridge Prep’s eight-man football team boomed on offense all season long.
Averaging nearly 60 points a game, the Rebels sought to carry that scoring stride in a heated Prep League game on homecoming night against visiting Chadwick.
But Flintridge Prep’s high-octane offense went quiet in the first, third and final quarters as league-leading Chadwick defeated the Rebels, 66-28, at Flintridge Prep on Friday.
“Nothing all game,” Flintridge Prep head coach Russell White said. “Nothing all game.”
Chadwick, which needed a win to become outright league champion, finished with three players who scored multiple touchdowns en route to claiming the Prep League crown.
“It’s just tough to swallow,” White said. “[Chadwick] did what they came to do — what they’ve been doing — and, hopefully, [Flintridge Prep] will remember this.”
The Dolphins’ running game amassed nearly 400 yards, and though Chadwick rarely opted to pass, it completed one, catch-and-run pass for a 65-yard score to begin the second half.
Chadwick (8-0, 4-0 league) added another score late in the third quarter to cap a nine-score performance to clinch the league title.
Meanwhile, all of the Rebels’ points came in the second quarter.
“We were not in sync,” White said. “We just couldn’t get in the groove. When you can’t get your groove, this is what happens. [My team] gave it their all, I hope.”
Prep quarterback John Lytle finished 21 of 43 passing for 181 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to add to his seven keeps for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Rebels receiver Max Grable caught two touchdown passes on 13 receptions for 136 yards, while teammate Zach Kim caught four passes for 50 yards and a score.
Chadwick scored 27 unanswered points in the first quarter as the Flintridge Prep offense struggled to find any momentum in the frame.
The Rebels (4-4, 1-2) recorded three, three-and-outs, had a pass intercepted and fumbled the ball on their first five drives.
In comparison, the Dolphins, on a quick huddle offense, didn’t punt until their fourth drive and only turned the ball over on downs.
Chadwick scored on its six remaining possessions of the half as its offense continued to steamroll pass the Flintridge Prep defense.
Flintridge Prep finally scored early in the second half on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Lytle to Grable for a 27-6 Chadwick lead after a missed PAT kick.
From there, the two teams traded off scores as Lytle later connected with Grable again for their second touchdown on a 16-yard reception, before the quarterback found Kim for the team’s fourth touchdown and their third scoring pass, a 14-yard reception.
The Rebels will figure out their playoff fate on Monday when the CIF releases the pairings. With their overall record, they may be eligible for an at-large selection considering their strength of schedule, White said.
“At the end of the day, there’s another year coming,” White said. “You can win the battle, but the war continues.”