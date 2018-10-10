Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. Monrovia; St. Francis vs. Salesian; Flintridge Prep vs. Windward

OUTLOOK: St. Francis wrapped up nonleague play with a heartbreaking home defeat to Paraclete, which scored the winning touchdown with 8.5 seconds left in the game after St. Francis stormed back from a 49-35 deficit in the closing moments. While the Golden Knights have been explosive on offense, they have struggled at times on the other side of the ball. St. Francis quarterback Darius Perrantes completed 25 of 41 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns. He threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Will Stewart with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 49. Kevin Armstead caught six passes for 104 yards and Bryson Reeves had seven receptions for 88 yards. The Golden Knights are averaging 35.1 points per game, while yielding 31.4. Last season, St. Francis finished second in the Angelus League behind Cathedral before marching to the CIF Southern Section Division III championship game. Salesian wrapped up nonleague play with a home loss. The Mustangs trailed, 20-7, at halftime and 20-14 after the third quarter. St. Francis and Salesian played one common opponent during nonleague competition in Harvard-Westlake. St. Francis defeated Harvard-Westlake, 48-27, and Salesian suffered a 49-25 defeat. The Mustangs are averaging 16.8 points per contest and allowing 25.