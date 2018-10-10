Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. Monrovia; St. Francis vs. Salesian; Flintridge Prep vs. Windward

LA CAÑADA VS. MONROVIA
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Monrovia High
RECORDS: The Spartans are 1-6, 0-1 in the Rio Hondo League; the Wildcats are 3-4, 2-0
LAST WEEK: La Cañada lost to San Marino, 49-0; Monrovia defeated South Pasadena, 41-0.
OUTLOOK: The Spartans will be looking to get back on track and win their first Rio Hondo League contest when they hit the road to take on the Wildcats. La Cañada struggled in its league opener last week. The Spartans’ ground game amassed 22 yards, while quarterback Matt Bromley had four completions in 13 passes for 41 yards and two interceptions. Receiver Dezin Delgatty caught three passes for 38 yards. La Cañada fell behind early, trailing, 21-0, after one quarter and 35-0 at the half. It was the fifth straight Rio Hondo League loss for the Spartans, who didn’t win a league contest in 2017. La Cañada’s lone win of the season came in a nonleague game Sept. 14 against New Designs Watts, 37-6. Monrovia has an accomplished quarterback in junior Nicholas Hernandez, who has completed 54 of 72 yards for 1,044 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception. Senior running back Maury Rams IV has 58 carries for 338 yards and seven touchdowns.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: The last Rio Hondo League win for the Spartans came on Nov. 11, 2016, when they defeated San Marino, 28-13.
ST. FRANCIS VS. SALESIAN
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: St. Francis High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 4-3, the Mustangs are 2-5
LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Paraclete, 56-49,; Salesian lost to Rancho Christian, 33-21
OUTLOOK: St. Francis wrapped up nonleague play with a heartbreaking home defeat to Paraclete, which scored the winning touchdown with 8.5 seconds left in the game after St. Francis stormed back from a 49-35 deficit in the closing moments. While the Golden Knights have been explosive on offense, they have struggled at times on the other side of the ball. St. Francis quarterback Darius Perrantes completed 25 of 41 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns. He threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Will Stewart with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 49. Kevin Armstead caught six passes for 104 yards and Bryson Reeves had seven receptions for 88 yards. The Golden Knights are averaging 35.1 points per game, while yielding 31.4. Last season, St. Francis finished second in the Angelus League behind Cathedral before marching to the CIF Southern Section Division III championship game. Salesian wrapped up nonleague play with a home loss. The Mustangs trailed, 20-7, at halftime and 20-14 after the third quarter. St. Francis and Salesian played one common opponent during nonleague competition in Harvard-Westlake. St. Francis defeated Harvard-Westlake, 48-27, and Salesian suffered a 49-25 defeat. The Mustangs are averaging 16.8 points per contest and allowing 25.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Since joining the Angelus League in 2014, St. Francis is 3-1 versus Salesian. The Golden Knights are 2-0 at home against the Mustangs.
FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. WINDWARD
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Windward High
RECORDS: The Rebels are 3-2; the Wildcats are 4-2
LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep lost to Cate, 62-52; Windward defeated Faith Baptist, 47-12
OUTLOOK: In eight-man football, Flintridge Prep completed nonleague action last week with a home loss. Senior quarterback John Lytle completed 29 of 41 passes for 463 yards and seven touchdowns. Receiver Zack Kim had 11 catches for 260 yards and four touchdowns. The Rebels, ranked ninth in CIF Southern Section Division I, average 63 points per game and surrender 38.6. Windward won for the third time in its last four games by topping Faith Baptist. Flintridge Prep and Windward competed against a common foe in nonleague play in Thacher. Flintridge Prep posted a 65-64 win and Windward suffered a 34-20 defeat. Windward , ranked No. 8 in the division, is averaging 37.6 points per game and giving up 22.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep and Windward are joined by Chadwick and Milken Community in the newly formed Prep League.