Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. South Pasadena; Flintridge Prep vs. Milken Community; St. Francis vs. Cathedral

OUTLOOK: The winner will clinch at least a share of the league title with one week left. St. Francis began league on a positive note by picking up an abbreviated home victory versus Salesian. The game was called at halftime because of inclement weather. The Golden Knights converted on their first four possession, leading to a 27-0 lead. Quarterback Darius Perrantes completed five of six passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. On the season, Perrantes has completed 110 of 213 passes for 1,883 yards and 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Kevin Armstead finished with three rushing touchdowns,Tanner Tomko scored two touchdowns and Bryson Reeves added another for St. Francis, which advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division III championship game last season after finishing second in league behind Cathedral. It took two days for Cathedral to defeat Crespi. Cathedral had a 7-0 lead in the first half before lightning stopped the game Friday. It resumed Monday and the Phantoms didn’t miss a beat. Cathedral, ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division II, received one rushing touchdown each from Donte Riley, Terence Simon Jr. and Brandyn Jordan. Simon leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns.