Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. Pasadena Poly; St. Francis vs. Damien

LA CAÑADA AT PASADENA POLY
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Pasadena Poly High
RECORDS: The Spartans are 0-2; the Panthers are 1-0
LAST WEEK: La Cañada lost to Santa Paula, 51-6; Pasadena Poly defeated Village Christian, 34-7
OUTLOOK: After playing in a tight game to open the season two weeks ago in a 13-12 loss to Hoover, the Spartans struggled in falling to Santa Paula. In the setback, the La Cañada defense allowed 466 yards, while its offense gained 131. A touchdown pass from Matt Bromley to Dezin Delgatty with 5:02 to play in the third put La Canada on the scoreboad. However, the Spartans defense had problems containing the Santa Paula offense and a rash of mistakes also didn’t help the cause. La Cañada will look to get back on track against Pasadena Poly, which captured the Prep League championship in 2017. Junior running back Jackson Treister rushed for two touchdown in the win against the Crusaders. In addition, senior Franco Alonso had two touchdown receptions.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: La Cañada is averaging just nine points a game and surrendering 32.
DAMIEN AT ST. FRANCIS
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: St. Francis High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 0-1; the Spartans are 1-1
LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Mira Costa, 27-22; Damien defeated Claremont, 42-7
OUTLOOK: St. Francis opened its season with a tough nonleague road defeat against Mira Costa on Friday. The Golden Knights, who advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division III championship contest last season, overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half before succumbing. St. Francis had won its past 10 season-opening contests and won 10 nonleague games in a row. Senior quarterback Darius Perrantes, the reigning All-Area Player of the Year, completed 22 of 42 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns versus Mira Costa. Perrantes added 64 rushing yards in five carries. Damien got three rushing touchdowns to topple Claremont. The Spartans received two rushing touchdowns from junior running back Jermaine Barner. Barner finished with 247 yards rushing in 16 carries and collected 345 all-purpose yards. Junior quarterback Jordan Barton completed seven of 17 passes for 11 yards and one touchdown. Damien recorded four interceptions.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis and Damien will meet for the first time since Sept. 19, 2013, when St. Francis posted a 34-16 home win.