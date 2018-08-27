Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. Pasadena Poly; St. Francis vs. Damien

OUTLOOK: After playing in a tight game to open the season two weeks ago in a 13-12 loss to Hoover, the Spartans struggled in falling to Santa Paula. In the setback, the La Cañada defense allowed 466 yards, while its offense gained 131. A touchdown pass from Matt Bromley to Dezin Delgatty with 5:02 to play in the third put La Canada on the scoreboad. However, the Spartans defense had problems containing the Santa Paula offense and a rash of mistakes also didn’t help the cause. La Cañada will look to get back on track against Pasadena Poly, which captured the Prep League championship in 2017. Junior running back Jackson Treister rushed for two touchdown in the win against the Crusaders. In addition, senior Franco Alonso had two touchdown receptions.