Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. Fillmore; St. Francis vs. Westlake; Flintridge Prep vs. Mammoth

FILLMORE AT LA CAÑADA
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: La Cañada High
RECORDS: The Spartans are 0-3; the Flashes are 2-1
LAST WEEK: La Cañada lost to Pasadena Poly, 52-0; Fillmore defeated Trinity Classical Academy, 29-20
OUTLOOK: For the second week in a row mistakes proved costly for the Spartans, who suffered their second straight loss. With a 51-6 nonleague loss Aug. 24, La Cañada has scored more then six points just once this season, that coming in a 13-12 nonleague setback to open the season Aug. 17 against Hoover. In the loss Saturday to Pasadena Poly, La Cañada fell behind, 21-0, after one quarter and trailed, 24-0, at halftime. Fillmore, which plays in the Citrus Coast League, began the season with a 49-22 win against Viewpoint and followed with a 34-7 loss to Brentwood. The Flashes have a solid offensive ground game behind junior Bryce Nuñez, who had 66 carries for 469 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, senior quarterback Jake Saviers has completed 37 of 60 passes for 517 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: The Spartans will be looking to break a 13-game losing streak, last having recorded a victory Nov. 4, 2016, in a Rio Hondo League contest against San Marino, 28-13.
ST. FRANCIS AT WESTLAKE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Westlake High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 1-1; the Warriors are 3-0
LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Damien, 38-21; Westlake defeated Oxnard, 24-20
OUTLOOK: The Golden Knights rebounded smoothly last week following a season-opening defeat against Mira Costa. The Golden Knights were without starting quarterback Darius Perrantes, the reigning All-Area Football Player of the Year, because of illness. St. Francis turned to Doyle Kane, who completed 14 of 18 passes for 255 yards, and running back Kevin Armstead, who rushed 25 times for 211 yards. Kane threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another and Armstead used his explosive speed to run for two touchdowns in a game that the Golden Knights didn’t have a turnover. Its likely Perrantes will be back in the lineup against Westlake. Westlake stayed unbeaten last week with a nonleague home win against Oxnard, which was ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division VI. The Warriors had a 21-14 lead after the third quarter and held on for the win. Receiver Jason Heller caught 11 passes for more than 150 yards and had a 60-yard touchdown reception for the Warriors, who got a second-half interception return from De'Gabriel Floyd for a touchdown. Quarterback Marco Siderman completed 17 passes for more than 200 yards and a touchdown, but had three interceptions.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis.and Westlake will meet for the first time since St. Francis coach Jim Bonds took over in 2000.
FLINTRIDGE PREP AT MAMMOTH
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Mammoth High
RECORDS: The Rebels are 1-0; the Huskies are 0-2
LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Sun Valley, 78-0, Mammoth lost to Tonapoh (Nev.), 58-24.
OUTLOOK: Flintridge Prep began its season on a winning note last week with a big nonleague home victory against Sun Valley. Tommy Porter paced the Rebels with three touchdowns. Porter scored his touchdowns on a rush, catch and punt return. He rushed 12 times for 141 yards. The Rebels scored on their first seven possessions and held Sun Valley to three first downs. Flintridge Prep got three total touchdowns from quarterback John Lytle and two each from Zack Kim and Will Gunter. Mammoth, which competes in the Desert Mountain League, went out of state and fell in its nonleague contest last week. The Huskies trailed, 32-0, after the first quarter and, 52-0, at halftime. The Huskies are averaging 26 points per game, but yielding 45 in losses to Desert and Tonopah.