Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. New Designs Watts; St. Francis vs. Saugus

NEW DESIGNS WATTS AT LA CAÑADA
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: La Cañada High
RECORDS: The Spartans are 0-4; the Knights are 0-2
LAST WEEK: La Cañada lost to Fillmore, 32-0; New Designs Watts lost to Excelsier Charter, 56-6
OUTLOOK:
SOMETHING INTERESTING: The Spartans will look to break a pair of negative streaks when they host the nonleague game. Along with trying to win its first game of the season, La Cañada will be attempting to snap a 14-game losing skid that dates back to 2016. Along with last week’s setback, the Spartans have also suffered nonleague losses against Hoover, 13-12, Santa Paula, 51-6, and Pasadena Poly, 52-0. Last week, Senior Joe Travis led La Cañada on the ground with 75 yards in 21 carries. Cameron Carey chipped in with 45 yards in 10 carries. This is the first year the Spartans will play New Designs Watts, a freelance team that resides in the CIF Los Angeles City Section. The Knights also suffered a nonleague loss to Verbum Dei, 36-6. The Knights, who will play just five games this season, have a steady quarterback in senior Brian Wise.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: In its three losses, La Cañada has been outscored, 148-18.
SAUGUS AT ST. FRANCIS
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: St. Francis High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 1-2; the Centurions are 4-0
LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Westlake, 35-21; Saugus defeated Thousand Oaks, 42-6
OUTLOOK: The Golden Knights will face another stiff test in Saugus in a nonleague game after struggling on special teams against Westlake. St. Francis, which reached the CIF Southern Section Division III championship game last season, yielded a punt return for a touchdown, a kick off return for a touchdown and had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown by Westlake. St. Francis coach Jim Bonds and the Golden Knights will look to reverse that trend against the Centurions. St. Francis quarterback Darius Perrantes, the reigning All-Area Football Player of the Year, completed 19 of 40 passes for 225 yards. He had touchdown passes to Bryson Reeves and Doyle Kane in the second half, but had two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Saugus remained undefeated following a nonleague home win. Quarterback Cole Gallagher completed 12 of 17 passes for more than 150 yards and one touchdown. Gallagher also proved agile by rushing for four touchdowns. He’s rushed for nine touchdowns on the season. Saugus will look to disrupt St. Francis’ passing attack by turning to Robert Ferialdi and Gaetano Ferrera. The duo combined for three sacks.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis and Saugus will meet for the second straight season. The Golden Knights posted a 49-20 win in 2017.