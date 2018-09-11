Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. New Designs Watts; St. Francis vs. Saugus

OUTLOOK: The Golden Knights will face another stiff test in Saugus in a nonleague game after struggling on special teams against Westlake. St. Francis, which reached the CIF Southern Section Division III championship game last season, yielded a punt return for a touchdown, a kick off return for a touchdown and had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown by Westlake. St. Francis coach Jim Bonds and the Golden Knights will look to reverse that trend against the Centurions. St. Francis quarterback Darius Perrantes, the reigning All-Area Football Player of the Year, completed 19 of 40 passes for 225 yards. He had touchdown passes to Bryson Reeves and Doyle Kane in the second half, but had two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Saugus remained undefeated following a nonleague home win. Quarterback Cole Gallagher completed 12 of 17 passes for more than 150 yards and one touchdown. Gallagher also proved agile by rushing for four touchdowns. He’s rushed for nine touchdowns on the season. Saugus will look to disrupt St. Francis’ passing attack by turning to Robert Ferialdi and Gaetano Ferrera. The duo combined for three sacks.