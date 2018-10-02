Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. San Marino; St. Francis vs. Paraclete; Flintridge Prep vs. Cate

OUTLOOK: The Spartans hope to open Rio Hondo League competition refreshed after having their bye. The last time La Cañada took the field was Sept. 20, when it closed out the nonleague portion of its schedule with a 43-13 loss to Pioneer. The Spartans were missing some players due to illness. In that game, the Spartans had an early 10-6 lead but was outscored, 41-3, the rest of the way. Sophomore running back Jacob Hardy finished with 15 carries for 96 yards and the lone La Cañada touchdown. San Marino has an effective running game behind a pair of seniors: quarterback Kade Wentz, who has 82 carries for 557 yards and seven touchdowns and running back Beau Hobbie, who has 56 carries for 553 yards and nine touchdowns. Wentz also has thrown for 531 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. The Titans are ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division IX.