La Cañada's Ricci marches on in CIF boys' golf

La Cañada High boys' golf coach Derrick Williams liked Andrew Ricci's chances entering a five-player playoff at the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional on Monday.
Ricci stepped into the spotlight and handled himself well during a crucial juncture.
Ricci, the reigning All-Area Boys' Golfer of the Year, made a seven-foot putt for par on the par-four 17th hole to finish tied for 20th at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai. He finished at even-par 72
Ricci advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individual Finals and Southern California Golf Assn. Regional Qualifying Tournament, which will be held May 17 at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course in Santa Barbara. The top 20 from Monday's event, which consisted of 95 athletes, advanced to the next stage.
Ricci, fresh off winning his first Rio Hondo League individual title, participated in the one-hole playoff with Crescenta Valley's Peter Kim, Justin Chen of Arcadia, Luke Basile of Oak Park and Cole White of Oak Park. Ricci, Kim, Basile and White each parred to move on.
"I'm very proud of the way he played throughout the round and then into the playoff," Williams said. "He swung well and didn't have many bad shots.
"Before finding out he'd be in a playoff, he thought a 72 would have been enough to qualify, but then players started turning in their scorecards after finishing at two- or three-under par. Andrew went out there in the playoff and drained a beautiful putt for par."
John Hickman had an 81 to tie for 75th for the Spartans, who got an 87 from Caleb Suh to tie for 88th.
"John played a better round than his score indicated," Williams said. "Caleb just had an up-and-down round."
Ben Sacks of Flintridge Prep also competed in the tournament. Sacks, who finished second in the Prep League, finished with a 77 to tie for 39th.
"He had a couple of close putts that just didn't go in," Flintridge Prep coach Bob Loughrie said. "Ben had a great season and did well [in the Prep League]."
Casey Leebrick of San Luis Obispo finished first with a 67.
