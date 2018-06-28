Skills get sharpened at Spartan Basketball Camp

With a whistle draped around his neck during the first of three sessions of the annual Spartan Basketball Camp, Hofman put the campers, ages 5-14, to work inside the air-conditioned venue. Some of the participants were mesmerized while learning a few fundamentals from Hofman, a former All-Area Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year who won his 700th career game in January and is one of eight coaches in the state to win 700 games at the same school.