La Cañada baseball comes up short against San Marino

La Cañada had a couple of golden scoring opportunities to either tie or take the lead against San Marino on Friday. After San Marino scored a run to make it 6-4 in the seventh inning, the Spartans had runners on first and third with one out. San Marino reliever Blake Cabot induced a pop-up on a bunt attempt for the second out. La Cañada's Kyle Osornia stole second before Cabot got Jason McCubbin out on a sharp come-backer to seal the victory.