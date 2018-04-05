La Cañada softball gets early lead, Stoner does rest

LA CAÑADA — With pitcher Holly Stoner in the circle, the La Cañada High softball team likes its chances against any opponent.
Against San Marino Wednesday afternoon, Stoner kept the Titans in check. With the Spartans jumping out to an early lead and the pitcher hurling a one-hitter, La Cañada rolled to a 7-2 Rio Hondo League victory at home.
The victory kept the three-time champions undefeated in league play, as the Spartans (7-1-1, 3-0 in league) have not lost in their last eight games.
Stoner, a senior, allowed two runs on just one hit, a single in the third inning, while going the distance. In addition, she struck out 11 and walked two.
"It makes it a lot easier for me when we score some runs early," Stoner said. "And I know I am going to have a good defense behind me and that helps as well. I know I just need to hit my spots and my defense will back me up.
"Even if the other team scores a run or two, we know we have the lead and we don't have to worry about that as much."
Some of the batters in the Spartans lineup struggled during the first three innings, accounting for six strikeouts against San Marino (8-4-1, 1-2), which is ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division VI.
But Spartans first baseman Alexis Abboud helped the team build a 5-0 lead after three innings.
In the first, Maddy Reily struck out swinging, but the ball got away from the catcher and she was able to take first. She was plated by a double to centerfield by Abboud, who scored on a ground-out by Taryn Harris (two for three, one RBI) to put La Cañada up, 2-0.
The Titans cut the lead in half, 2-1, with a run in the top of the third.
In the bottom of the third, Reily (a hit, walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases) singled and scored on a two-run home run to right field by Abboud (two for three, two runs, three RBI). Harris doubled and came around on a double to left by Kathleen Knudson (two for three, one RBI) to increase the advantage to 5-1.
"We were just trying to execute and work on some things, so all in all it was a good game for us," La Cañada coach Chuck Gunter said. "Some of the things worked and some didn't.
"We have confidence in all of our girls in the lineup one through nine. So if some girls aren't doing well, we know we have others that can step up and help us. So far they haven't all hit in one game, but when they do, it will be something to watch."
Danyelle Whisenant singled to center field in the fourth inning and scored on a base hit to right field by Emily Clarkson to up the Spartans' lead to 6-1.
San Marino scored its second run in the top of the sixth inning before the Spartans, ranked no. 8 in Division V, responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. Tia Leidelmeijer was hit by a pitch and came around on a sacrifice fly to left field by Emily Tinkham (one hit, one RBI).
