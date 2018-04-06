La Cañada boys’ swimming takes down San Marino

SAN MARINO — A big triumph was delivered with a slight sigh from the La Cañada High boys' swimming program.
The visiting Spartans defeated reigning two-time Rio Hondo League champion San Marino, 102-68, on Thursday afternoon, while the Titans won the girls' battle, 97-72.
Though La Cañada handed San Marino its first league setback in three years, the meaning of the victory was a little muffled.
In past seasons, the team with the best league record was crowned champion at the end of the regular season.
This season, however, with the approval of La Cañada coaches, the league title will come down to the Rio Hondo League finals on May 4 at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center.
"Well, I don't think that hurts us, per say," La Cañada boys' coach David Hill said. "I think what this does is this meet gives us perspective of how we're going to do at league finals.
"We have a lot of information on what needs to be improved and I'm still really very impressed with my guys today. They've been going through a lot of heavy training and they were still able to swim very competitively."
The victory improved the La Cañada boys to 3-1 and 2-0 in league, while the girls dropped to 2-2 and 1-1. The San Marino boys are now 2-2-1, 1-1, while the Titans girls are 3-3, 2-0.
The Spartans boys won six of 11 events with sophomore Danny Syrkin picking up two individual victories, while joining a pair of victorious relay squads.
Syrkin delivered CIF Southern Section Division II automatic qualifying times in winning the 50-yard freestyle in 21:59 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 51.31.
Syrkin teamed up with Eddie Cosic, Thomas Hoffman and Matt Bilaver to capture the 200 medley relay in an automatic mark of 1:38.62, while the sophomore closed out the day with a consideration time triumph in the 400 relay (3:20.60) accompanied by Josh Kim, Juan Miguel Grases and Cosic.
"This win was very special for the team as a whole," Syrkin said. "It's something that we've all really thought about this season. We knew that if we all came together as a team, we could do it."
Kim took part in three victories as the sophomore claimed the 100 backstroke in a consolation mark of 56.55. Kim also joined Bilaver, Grases and Hoffman for a win in the 200 freestyle relay in another consolation time of 1:32.80.
On the girls' side, there was some hope for a big win as well, particularly as San Marino's top swimmer from last year – Zephy Koh – is no longer with the program.
Even so, a more experienced Titans squad picked up a victory.
"There was a lot of effort out there, but San Marino is very difficult," La Cañada girls' coach Ernie Lee said. "We improved from last year, but at this point of the season, a lot of our kids are exhausted and we're trying to gear up more for the end of the season."
The Spartans picked up three individual victories as freshman Jordyn Bryant was impressive in wins in the 50 freestyle (25.78) and the 100 freestyle (56.10) in consolation times.
Fellow freshman Alexandra Syrkin kept up the family tradition of wins with a victory in the 100 butterfly (1:00.58) in a consolation time.
"The races are not quite where they needed to be for us, but we're all tired and sore," Spartans junior Shannon Ring said. "I thought we still did a good job of having fun and staying positive."
