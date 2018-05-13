Syrkin, La Cañada swimming turn in sensational Saturday with three CIF titles

At an overcast CIF Southern Section Division II Swimming and Diving Final at the Riverside Aquatics Center, Syrkin was scintillating to the tune of winning the 100-yard butterfly in a division record 47.48 seconds, adding a championship in the 100 backstroke in 48.47 and swimming the first leg in the Spartans' 200-yard medley relay win that was a year in the making and ended with a division record time of 1:32.98.