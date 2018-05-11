Journey ends for La Cañada boys' volleyball

A wild nine-day run for the La Cañada High boys' volleyball team ended at the hands of visiting Perris on Thursday evening.
The Spartans battled late, but ultimately fell, 25-20, 25-15, 29-27 in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs in La Cañada.
With the defeat, the Spartans' final record dropped to 12-16. The team, however, enjoyed a great final week and a half that led to a quad-Rio Hondo League title, a victory in the league play-in match and a postseason first-round victory.
"Regardless of what happened tonight, I am still very proud of the boys," La Cañada first-year coach Rebecca Sanchez said. "They fought until the end and fought for every point."
Spartans senior setter Nolan Sheow finished with 28 assists, while Jack Weirick added 10 kills and James Graff finished with eight kills. Sanchez added that senior outside hitter Chiron Burl turned in a strong effort.
La Cañada's best chance of winning came in the third set as the squad rallied from a 23-21 deficit to tie at 24.
The contest remained tied at 27 before Sunbelt League champion Perris (26-2) connected on the last two points for a 29-27 triumph.
"We've definitely had better days," Sanchez said. "We really tried hard, but we weren't ourselves today. I just wish we could have played a little better."
La Cañada's advancement to the second round took many steps, starting with the team defeating Gabrielino, 3-0, on May 1 in the regular season finale to forge a four-way tie atop the league standings.
Through tie-breakers, the Spartans faced South Pasadena on May 2 in Temple City for the league's final automatic playoff spot and won, 2-0.
The Spartans' pièce de résistance came Tuesday, when the squad rallied from a 2-1 deficit to upset Prep League champion and city rival Flintridge Prep, 3-2, in the first round of the playoffs.
Twitter: @campadresports