La Cañada's Morgan sees impressive postseason run end in CIF

By
May 31, 2018 | 5:35 PM
Ryan Morgan of La Cañada, seen here during the regular season, finished his season Thursday in the CIF Individual Tournament round of 32. (Raul Roa/File Photo)

It will likely be a season that Ryan Morgan won’t soon forget.

The La Cañada High boys’ tennis player won a Rio Hondo League singles championship, leading to an impressive run in the CIF Individual Tournament.

Morgan looked to extend his campaign Thursday, when he took part in a round-of-32 match in the tournament.

Unfortunately for Morgan, his bid came up short after he suffered a 6-4, 6-1 defeat against Chris Fok of Thousand Oaks at Whittier Narrows Tennis Center in South El Monte.

“Ryan had a great season and he got so much accomplished,” La Cañada coach Will Moravec said. “He learned a lot throughout the season and he’s played at such a high level throughout the year.

“The experiences he got will only help him moving ahead.”

Morgan, who became the first Spartan to win a league singles title this century when he defeated Leo Wang of San Marino at Live Oak Park in Temple City on May 3, held a 2-0 lead in the first set before Fok bounced back to tie it at 3.

“Ryan got off to a great start and then some unforced errors came into play,” said Morvaec, whose team took second in league and reached the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs. “He was mad at himself and it was hard getting back on track. He’ll be able to learn from this experience and he’s in a good place right now.

“With high school tennis, it’s about navigating through the school day. Ryan had his final exams throughout the week. He’s had a lot going on throughout the week.”

Morgan began the tournament May 24 at Whittier Narrows.

Morgan had a first-round bye before posting a 7-5, 6-4 victory against Derek Lam of Arroyo. He then registered a 6-4, 6-4 win versus Stevan Quintanar of Cerritos.

