La Cañada's Morgan sees impressive postseason run end in CIF

It will likely be a season that Ryan Morgan won’t soon forget.
The La Cañada High boys’ tennis player won a Rio Hondo League singles championship, leading to an impressive run in the CIF Individual Tournament.
Morgan looked to extend his campaign Thursday, when he took part in a round-of-32 match in the tournament.
Unfortunately for Morgan, his bid came up short after he suffered a 6-4, 6-1 defeat against Chris Fok of Thousand Oaks at Whittier Narrows Tennis Center in South El Monte.
“Ryan had a great season and he got so much accomplished,” La Cañada coach Will Moravec said. “He learned a lot throughout the season and he’s played at such a high level throughout the year.
“The experiences he got will only help him moving ahead.”
Morgan, who became the first Spartan to win a league singles title this century when he defeated Leo Wang of San Marino at Live Oak Park in Temple City on May 3, held a 2-0 lead in the first set before Fok bounced back to tie it at 3.
“Ryan got off to a great start and then some unforced errors came into play,” said Morvaec, whose team took second in league and reached the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs. “He was mad at himself and it was hard getting back on track. He’ll be able to learn from this experience and he’s in a good place right now.
“With high school tennis, it’s about navigating through the school day. Ryan had his final exams throughout the week. He’s had a lot going on throughout the week.”
Morgan began the tournament May 24 at Whittier Narrows.
Morgan had a first-round bye before posting a 7-5, 6-4 victory against Derek Lam of Arroyo. He then registered a 6-4, 6-4 win versus Stevan Quintanar of Cerritos.