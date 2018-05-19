Flintridge Prep baseball falls in wild, windy extra-inning first-rounder at Highland

In the sixth, the Rebels forged back ahead with a 5-4 lead and were two outs from the second round when Romeo Carrillo sent a solo home run to opposite-field right to send the game to extras. And then came Landa's heroics and histrionics as he sent a shot to deep center field with runners on first and second and flipped his bat sky high on his way to first where he was shortly mobbed by teammates.