Ricci, La Cañada boys’ golf shine at league finals

LA VERNE — All season long, the La Cañada High boys' golf team flexed its muscles throughout the Rio Hondo League campaign.
So, it wasn't a surprise when the Spartans did the same at Wednesday afternoon's league finals at Marshall Canyon Golf Course.
The Spartans advanced three of the league's five golfers to the CIF Individual playoffs, while reigning All-Area Boys' Golfer of the Year Andrew Ricci captured his school its first individual league championship in three years.
"I'm happy for the guys and for Andrew, who's a hard-worker and a good player," said La Cañada coach Derrick Williams, who will be stepping down at the end of the season. "Today, we had seven of the 11 players competing, so we had a lot of fun and we're doing well."
Ricci finished with a two-day total of three-over-par 145, which delivered him a one-stroke victory over San Marino's Adrian Chiu (146). South Pasadena's Sapo King-Ramos (148) finished third and La Cañada's twosome of John Hickman (154) and Caleb Suh (155) took fourth and fifth, respectively.
The league's top five players earned a trip to the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional Tournament at Ojai's Soule Park on Monday. Tee time is set for 1 p.m.
Ricci, who qualified to his third straight CIF Individual tournament, entered the day tied for first with Chiu as both carded two-over 73s on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Ricci helped nullify four bogeys with three birdies, including two over the back nine to finish with a one-over 72. Ricci delivered his birdies on the par-five 472-yard 10th hole and on the par-five 445-yard No. 17 hole.
"It feels great to pull it off," said Ricci, who took fifth his freshman year and third his sophomore season. "This year, being tied for the lead going into the second round was nervous, but I pulled through in the last couple of holes."
Ricci is his school's first league titlist since Collin Morikawa won the last of four straight crowns in 2015.
Wednesday delivered a sense of redemption for Hickman, a junior, who finished sixth last season and missed the CIF cut.
This time around, Hickman overcame a first-day 81 with a two-over 73 this finish fourth with a 154.
"Today proved what I knew," Hickman said. "I didn't play well last year and I didn't play well yesterday, but I played well today and that's good. It feels great."
Caleb Suh, younger brother of former Spartans standout Joshua Suh (Columbia University), entered his name into Spartans lore by taking fifth with a two-day total of 155. Suh entered tied with Hickman for fifth with an 81 and carded a three-over 74 on Wednesday.
"It feels really good I guess," said Suh, who will miss the team playoffs due to a family commitment. "I was a little surprised to make it because I was tied with a few people."
The only bit of bad luck was had by Spartans senior Dylan Choi, who entered Wednesday in fourth place but finished sixth overall with a two-day 160.
La Cañada's Max Kinsel was seventh (162), Jay Singh took eighth (168) and Matt Chi finished ninth (173).
Outside of the individual championships, the defending 14-time league champion Spartans will represent the league at the Northern Division Team Championships on Tuesday, May 15 at Santa Anita Golf Course.
Twitter: @campadresports