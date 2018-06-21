All-Area Boys' Golfer of the Year: Ricci reaches goals, surges to new heights

Andrew Ricci looked ahead with a purpose in mind.
Having set an array of towering goals, Ricci meant business in his quest to soar.
Ricci, a junior on the La Cañada High boys’ golf team, spent most of last summer on area courses seeking improvement so he’d be in position to enjoy a banner season in 2018. He devoted plenty of hours to improving his tee and approach shots, putting, chipping and course management to put him on the right path to more success.
“I practiced a lot and played in some tournaments,” Ricci said. “I learned plenty from my experiences from last year and I thought to myself that there are ways to improve. I think that played a big role in boosting my confidence.”
Ricci followed through on his commitment, putting together an impressive campaign that saw him just miss qualifying for the CIF State Tournament.
Ricci captured his first Rio Hondo League individual championship, helped the the Spartans win their 14th straight league crown, led La Cañada to a sixth-place finish at CIF Southern Section Northern Team Divisional, took seventh in the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Qualifier and advanced to the CIF/Southern California Golf Assn. Southern California Boys' Championships while posting an average of 72.6.
It was because of those accomplishments that Ricci was selected the 2018 All-Area Boys' Golfer of the Year, as voted by the sportswriters of the La Cañada Valley Sun, Burbank Leader and Glendale News-Press. The Spartans have had a player recognized with the honor in nine of the last 10 years. It marked the second straight season Ricci was bestowed with the honor.
“Looking back on this season, there were so many great things that I was able to get done,” said Ricci, who swings left-handed. “I wanted to win an individual league championship and keep the run going for the team league championships. I thought those were attainable coming into the season.”
At the league individual finals at Marshall Canyon Golf Course in La Verne on May 2-3, Ricci began to surge. Ricci opened with a two-over-par 73 to tie with Adrian Chiu of San Marino. He followed with a 72 in the next round, edging Chiu by one stroke and becoming the first Spartan to win an individual league crown since Collin Morikawa won his fourth in a row in 2015.
Ricci, who finished third in league in 2017, briefly savored the milestone moment before turning to the postseason.
“Where I really wanted to make a difference was in the CIF playoffs,” Ricci said. “I wanted to find a way to get past [the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional].”
Ricci headed to the event, which took place May 7 at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai. Ricci carded a six-over-par 78 to finish tied for 42nd at the regional last season. He hadn’t lost sight of that result since.
Ricci brushed aside last year’s performance and handled himself well during some crucial moments. Ultimately, Ricci found himself in a playoff with four players for the right to move on.
Ricci converted on a seven-foot putt for par on the par-four 17th hole to finish tied for 20th at even-par 72. He took part in the one-hole playoff with Crescenta Valley's Peter Kim, Justin Chen of Arcadia, Luke Basile of Oak Park and Cole White of Oaks Christian. Ricci, Kim, Basile and White parred to advance to the CIF Southern Section Individual Finals and Southern California Golf Assn. Regional Qualifying Tournament on May 17 at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course in Santa Barbara.
“That was such a crazy day,” Ricci said. “I made a downhill shot from seven feet out. Before that, I’m thinking that I had got past this round. There was a lot of pressure, but it was even tougher having to wait about 90 minutes to see whether I had qualified or not.
“There were 21 other golfers who shot even-par or better and all of these great scores kept coming in. I was so shocked when I saw that number, so I went out and hit some shots on the range. And then the playoff happened.”
La Cañada second-year coach Derrick Williams, the All-Area Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year, said Ricci earned the watershed moment.
“Andrew went out there and made an outstanding shot; it certainly wasn’t easy,” Williams said. “There was all kinds of pressure on that group and Andrew definitely handled himself well. That was a defining moment right there for him.”
Looking to conquer the next stage, Ricci took a practice round at San Marcos Golf Course. It helped him become familiar with the venue.
Ricci fired a one-under-par 70 to tie for seventh at the finals. It proved to be the best playoff round turned in by Ricci, who finished with 15 pars, two birdies and one bogey.
“Everything just came together for me in that round,” Ricci said. “I came in and knew what to expect and I got on a roll. I just felt comfortable the entire round.”
Ricci punched his ticket to the CIF Qualifying Tournament on May 24 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
On step away from advancing to the state tournament in San Gabriel, Ricci saw his fabulous season conclude in heart-breaking fashion. Ricci carded a one-over-par 73 to tie for 10th, ultimately losing in a seven-player playoff for two spots. He needed a top-nine finish.
Ricci had to fight his way back into contention just to make the playoff. He bogeyed the 12th hole to put him at three-over and into a tie for 38th place. Ricci followed with back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes to climb back into contention at one-over.
In the playoff on the par-four 10th hole, Ricci recorded a par.
“I thought I played well, but I had some unlucky breaks,” Ricci said. “I had a few shots that just missed going in for birdies, but I liked the way I was able to get back into the round. Three players made birdies on the playoff. I had a nice run and I learned a lot from all of my experiences in playing with a lot of the top players in California.”
Said Williams: “He got off to a bit of a slow start, but he came back under some tough circumstances. He played his best golf during the playoffs and it will only help him get better. It’s a pleasure to see him go out there with an excellent work ethic.”
Teammate Dylan Choi, a senior, said Ricci was a consummate teammate the past three seasons.
“He’s a remarkable player and we’ve helped each other out,” Choi said. “We practiced together and we gave each other advice about different things.
“What I liked about Andrew was that he hit the ball straight and he got up and down with his chipping and putting. I know he’ll come back and have another great season next year.”