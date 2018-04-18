Sports Roundup: La Cañada softball rolls past Monrovia

SOFTBALL
La Cañada 8, Monrovia 1: Alexis Abboud finished with with two hits and scored three runs Tuesday to spark the host Spartans to their 30th straight Rio Hondo League win.
Taryn Harris had three hits for the Spartans (13-1-1, 7-0 in league). Maddy Reilly had two hits for La Cañada, which got a stellar effort from pitcher Holly Stoner. Stoner struck out 11 and gave up three hits in going the distance.
Flintridge Prep 7, Pasadena Poly 6: Melissa Grande drove in Natalie Dale for the walk-off Prep League win at home on Tuesday afternoon.
Dale had three hits, two stolen bases and a run batted in for the Rebels (3-5, 3-4 in league), while Grande had four RBI and two hits, including a bases-loaded double. Emma Stellar also drove in a run.
BASEBALL
Monrovia 4, La Cañada 3: Despite holding a three-run lead, arduous times continued for the Spartans with a Rio Hondo League loss on Tuesday afternoon.
La Cañada fell to 9-10, 1-5 in league.
Chaminade 11, St. Francis 0: The Golden Knights lost Tuesday in Mission League play on the road.
Aaron Treloar and Doyle Kane had a hit and a walk each for the Golden Knights (7-11, 2-5 in league).
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 17, La Cañada 3: The Spartans dropped a Pacific League opener on the road Tuesday.
BOYS' GOLF
Pasadena Poly 222, Flintridge Prep 225: Ben Sacks carded a four-over-par 40 on Tuesday for the Rebels in a Prep League match at Altadena Golf Course. Flintridge Prep fell to 9-4, 1-3 in league.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis 3, Chaminade 0: Visiting St. Francis earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 Mission League win Tuesday. The Golden Knights improved to 14-9, 5-4 in league.
BOYS' TENNIS
St. Francis 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7: Host St. Francis earned a Mission League win Monday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center. St. Francis improved to 4-7, 3-4 in league.
Pasadena Poly 11, Flintridge Prep 7: Host Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League match at Arcadia Tennis Center.