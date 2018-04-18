La Cañada Valley Sun

Advertisement

Sports Roundup: La Cañada softball rolls past Monrovia

By Staff Reports
Apr 17, 2018 | 9:55 PM

SOFTBALL

La Cañada 8, Monrovia 1: Alexis Abboud finished with with two hits and scored three runs Tuesday to spark the host Spartans to their 30th straight Rio Hondo League win.

Advertisement

Taryn Harris had three hits for the Spartans (13-1-1, 7-0 in league). Maddy Reilly had two hits for La Cañada, which got a stellar effort from pitcher Holly Stoner. Stoner struck out 11 and gave up three hits in going the distance.

Flintridge Prep 7, Pasadena Poly 6: Melissa Grande drove in Natalie Dale for the walk-off Prep League win at home on Tuesday afternoon.

Dale had three hits, two stolen bases and a run batted in for the Rebels (3-5, 3-4 in league), while Grande had four RBI and two hits, including a bases-loaded double. Emma Stellar also drove in a run.

BASEBALL

Monrovia 4, La Cañada 3: Despite holding a three-run lead, arduous times continued for the Spartans with a Rio Hondo League loss on Tuesday afternoon.

La Cañada fell to 9-10, 1-5 in league.

Chaminade 11, St. Francis 0: The Golden Knights lost Tuesday in Mission League play on the road.

Aaron Treloar and Doyle Kane had a hit and a walk each for the Golden Knights (7-11, 2-5 in league).

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Crescenta Valley 17, La Cañada 3: The Spartans dropped a Pacific League opener on the road Tuesday.

BOYS' GOLF

Pasadena Poly 222, Flintridge Prep 225: Ben Sacks carded a four-over-par 40 on Tuesday for the Rebels in a Prep League match at Altadena Golf Course. Flintridge Prep fell to 9-4, 1-3 in league.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

St. Francis 3, Chaminade 0: Visiting St. Francis earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 Mission League win Tuesday. The Golden Knights improved to 14-9, 5-4 in league.

BOYS' TENNIS

St. Francis 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7: Host St. Francis earned a Mission League win Monday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center. St. Francis improved to 4-7, 3-4 in league.

Pasadena Poly 11, Flintridge Prep 7: Host Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League match at Arcadia Tennis Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement