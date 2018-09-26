Sports Rundup: La Cañada volleyball sweeps past Blair for league win

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
La Cañada d. Blair, 25-7, 25-5, 25-11: Alex Gates had 11 aces to pace the Spartans to a Rio Hondo League victory Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Kim Callister and Olivia Toland had five kills each and Claire Saydah had 15 digs for La Cañada, which improved to 5-10, 3-2 in league.
Flintridge Prep d. Providence, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21: Visiting Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League victory Tuesday.
The Rebels (7-4, 3-4 in league) received 13 kills from Courtney Johnson and 33 assists and three aces from Ani Bernardi.
Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart suffered a Mission League defeat Tuesday.
The Tologs (13-7, 2-2 in league) got eight kills and eight digs from Peyton DeJardin, seven kills from Dani Thomas-Nathan and ninw digs from Ryan Dubb.
San Marino d. La Cañada, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-7: The Spartans couldn’t hold on to a two-game lead in suffering the Rio Hondo League loss Thursday afternoon at home.
Olivia Toland had 13 kills, Alex Gates had 24 assists and 10 digs, Claire Saydah had 28 digs and Mia Jones had 18 digs for La Cañada.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 9, Notre Dame Academy 9 (Tologs win on games, 77-74): The Tologs (3-4, 2-0 in league)posted a Mission League road win Tuesday.
Mayfield 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep (4-4, 1-1 in league) fell Tuesday in a Prep League match at Arcadia Tennis Center.
Flintridge Prep 15, Providence 3: The host Rebels rolled to a Prep League-opening win Monday at Arcadia County Park.
Flintridge Prep got sweeps in singles from Maya Khurana, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, Heidi Lin, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, and Briana Tran, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Flintridge Prep’s doubles team of Jackie Hsu and Audrey Ouh swept, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Mayfield 257, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 303: The Tologs dropped the nonleague match Tuesday afternoon at Altadena Golf Course.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
South Pasadena 15, La Cañada 7: The Spartans (4-3) fell Tuesday afternoon in their Rio Hondo League opener on the road.
Schurr 19, Flintridge Prep 10: The host Rebels (4-6) dropped a nonleague match Monday.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in Prep League meet:The Rebels finished first with 34 points in Friday’s three-mile race at Peninsula Cross-Country course in Palos Verdes Estates.
The Rebels received a second-place effort from Carson Hasbrouck in 17 minutes, 41.89 seconds, a fourth-place finish from Bennett Oakes (17:51.18) and a sixth-place finish from Seb Evans (18:57). Also scoring for the Rebels were Ethan Moutes (ninth, 19:34.12) and Grady Morrissey (13th, 19:44.44).
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in Prep League meet: Flintridge Prep took second with 53 points in a three-mile event Friday at Peninsula Cross-Country course in Palos Verdes Estates.
The Rebels were paced by Haley Allen, who clocked 20 minutes 53.6 seconds for third place. Also scoring for Flintridge Prep were Hope Codiga (ninth, 22:26.70), Caroline Wreszin (11th, 22:40.22), Lian Morrissey (12th, 22.48) and Genevieve Harvey (18th, 23:30.47).