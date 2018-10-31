Sports Roundup: First-round playoff exit for La Cañada water polo

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Sonora 10, La Cañada 7: The Spartans saw their season end Tuesday with a defeat in a CIF Southern Section Division IV first-round playoff match played at Sunny Hills High.
La Cañada (10-14) and Sonora were tied at 3 after the first quarter and knotted t 5 at halftime before Sonota built a 7-5 lead after the third quarter.
“We gave it a great effort and gained some experience,” La Cañada coach Gil Millanes said. “It’s a huge step up from last year.
“I thought we hung in there against a real good team in a tough environment and we played good defense.”
The Spartans received three goals from Colin Nicholls, two from Jack Applebaum and one each from Vince Wardle and Lucas Quion.
Claremont 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep saw its season wrap up Tuesday in a CIF Southern Section Division IV first-round road match.
The Rebels (10-15) got four goals from Will Fosselman and one each from Hakop Kaplanyan and Gage Detchemendy.
“Things just got away from us in the first quarter and we were down, 6-1,” Flintridge Prep coach Andrew Phillips said. “It was just a rough quarter.
“We finished with 24 turnovers on offense and they scored some goals off of counter-attacks. We had a much younger team and we got some good playoff experience.”