Sports Roundup: Nicassio leads Flintridge Prep volleyball to four-game win

Flintridge Prep 3, Rio Hondo Prep 1: AJ Nicassio registered 22 kills, 16 digs and six aces Tuesday to propel visiting Flintridge Prep to a 25-17, 28-30, 25-18, 25-16 Prep League win. Majeed Ismail had 14 kills and James Ayers added five kills and five blocks for the Rebels (12-1, 2-0 in league).