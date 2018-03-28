Sports Roundup: Nicassio leads Flintridge Prep volleyball to four-game win

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep 3, Rio Hondo Prep 1: AJ Nicassio registered 22 kills, 16 digs and six aces Tuesday to propel visiting Flintridge Prep to a 25-17, 28-30, 25-18, 25-16 Prep League win. Majeed Ismail had 14 kills and James Ayers added five kills and five blocks for the Rebels (12-1, 2-0 in league).
St. Francis 3, Crespi 1: Joey Thompson collected 33 assists and three aces Thursday to help host St. Francis register a 25-22, 18-25, 25-2, 25-21 Mission League victory.
The Golden Knights (9-7, 4-3 in league) received nine kills each from Brian Castro and Gus Maltzen and eight from Gage Peterson.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Prep 12, Firebaugh 5: Libby Penn had two hits and drove in four runs and Emma Stellar collected two hits to lift the host Rebels to a Prep League win Tuesday.
Starting pitcher Kate Huntley struck out eight for Flintridge Prep (1-3, 1-2 in league).
BASEBALL
Damien 9, St. Francis 1: The Golden Knights dropped a nonleague road contest Tuesday.
Matthew Odom had a pair of hits and scored a run as he was driven in by Doyle Kane.
BOYS' LACROSSE
Loyola 23, St. Francis 5: The Golden Knights lost at home in a Mission League contest Tuesday afternoon.
With the defeat, the Golden Knights are now 4-6, 0-3 in league.
BOYS TENNIS
La Cañada 16, Monrovia 2: The Spartans earned a Rio Hondo League road win Friday to improve to 6-1, 2-0 in league.
BOYS' GOLF
Arcadia 189, St. Francis 192: St. Francis fell March 21 in a nonleague match at Santa Anita Golf Course in Arcadia. St. Francis (3-3) received a two-under-par 34 from Henry Fitzhugh and a 37 from Lake Kim.