Sports Roundup: St. Francis baseball ends tourney with rout

BASEBALL
St. Francis 11, Mary Star 1: Christian Muro turned in three hits, including a triple, four runs batted in and two runs to propel the Golden Knights to a win in their final game of the St. Paul Tournament.
St. Francis (5-9) went 4-1 in the tournament and was keyed Wednesday by Chris Stamos on the mound, as he threw five innings, allowed just two hits, one unearned run and struck out eight with three walks.
Mikey Kane had two hits and two runs, Aaron Treloar had two hits, an RBI and a run, Tyler Quintero drove in three runs and scored one and Doyle Kane had two RBI and a run.
San Marino 1, La Cañada 0: The defending Rio Hondo League champions were dealt a big blow as they fell to 9-5, 1-2 in league with Tuesday's defeat at home.
Across three Rio Hondo League games, that Spartans' games have been decided by a combined four runs.
Flintridge Prep 12, Calvary Chapel 1: The Rebels collected a nonleague win on Tuesday night on the road thanks to big performances from Nick Davis, Aidan Schraeder, Buddy Palmer and Max Rosenfeld.
Davis had a triple, double, scored a run and drove in two, Palmer had two hits, four runs and an RBI, Rosenfeld had two runs, an RBI and on the mound threw five innings, allowed six hits, one run, no walks, struck out four and got the win and Schraeder had two hits, three RBI and two runs.
The Rebels (6-3) have won four of five games.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
La Cañada 3, Temple City 2: Opening day in Rio Hondo League action saw the Spartans collect a 25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 19-25, 15-12 victory on Tuesday.
The Spartans improved to 2-4.