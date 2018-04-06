La Cañada Valley Sun

Advertisement

Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ volleyball falls on road

By Staff Reports
Apr 05, 2018 | 8:35 PM

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

San Marino 3, La Cañada 1: The Spartans fell in a Rio Hondo League road match Thursday afternoon, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16.

Advertisement

With the loss, La Cañada is 2-5 and 1-1.

BOYS' TENNIS

Burbank 13, Flintridge Prep 5: The Rebels fell in a nonleague home match Thursday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

BOYS' GOLF

Pasadena Poly 210, Flintridge Prep 221: Flintridge Prep dropped the opening Prep League match Wednesday at Alhambra Golf Course. The Rebels (8-2) received a one-over-par 37 from Ben Sacks.

Advertisement
Advertisement