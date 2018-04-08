Sports Roundup: Locals take to track, field at Arcadia Invitaional

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Matthew Molina, Blake Howard at Arcadia Multis: Two days of competition produced a top-10 effort for St. Francis High junior Matthew Molina, who competed unattached at the Arcadia Multis decathlon, which finished Saturday at Arcadia High.
Molina earned sixth with 6,081 points and was aided by a victory in the 100-meter dash (11.40 seconds), while he tied for a win in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches. Molina also finished third in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.27.
As for Howard, another St. Francis student, he finished 14th with 4,954 points. Howard's best effort came when he took second in the shot put with a toss of 43-8.
Flintridge Prep at Arcadia Invitational: Competing against some of the best competition in the country, Rebels senior Evan Pattinelli took 17th place in the seeded 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:17.88 in Saturday evening's action.
The mark just missed his personal best of 9:16.32.
Junior Sebastian Evans also competed and finished 52nd in the open 800-meter run in a time of 2:01.56.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Flintridge Prep at Arcadia Invitational: Junior Sasha Codiga finished 38th in the open 800-meter run with a mark of 2:21.06 on Saturday morning.
La Cañada at Arcadia Invitational: The Spartans shined in their one event on Saturday afternoon by taking sixth in the distance medley with a time of 12 minutes, 43.01 seconds at Arcadia.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 10, 4, Alverno: 4,3: The Tologs swept their nonleague doubleheader at home Saturday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (9-5) has won five in a row.
La Cañada 7, Westlake 0: The Spartans won their fourth game in a row and improved to 10-0-1 over their last 11 with the victory on Saturday.
The Spartans are 10-1-1.
BASEBALL
Rio Hondo Prep 10, Flintridge Prep 5: The Rebels lost their Prep League game on Friday afternoon in a home game at Dunsmore Park to drop to 6-4, 0-2 in league.