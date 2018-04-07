La Cañada Valley Sun

Sports Roundup: La Cañada softball runs league winning streak to 25

By From Staff Reports
Apr 06, 2018 | 10:25 PM

SOFTBALL

La Cañada 7, Temple City 1: The Spartans claimed their 25th consecutive Rio Hondo League victory with a road triumph Friday afternoon.

The victory improves La Cañada's record to 8-1-1 and 4-0 in league as the Spartans are on a nine-game unbeaten streak since dropping the opening contest of the season.

BASEBALL

Temple City 4, La Cañada 2: The reigning Rio Hondo League champions dropped their second straight league contest, this time on the road Friday afternoon. The Spartans fell to 9-7 and 1-3.

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Matthew Molina at the Arcadia Multis: St. Francis High athlete Matthew Molina, competing unattached, won two events in the Arcadia Multis decathlon on Friday at Arcadia.

Molina captured the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.40 seconds and the high jump in 6 feet, 6 inches. The multis are being run at the larger Arcadia Invitational. Through five events of the decathlon, Molina is in second with 3,417 points.

BOYS' TENNIS

La Cañada 13, Temple City 5: Visiting La Cañada recorded a Rio Hondo League win Friday. The Spartans improved to 7-2, 3-1 in league.

