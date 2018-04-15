Sports Roundup: Syrkins lead big day for La Cañada swimming

BOYS' SWIMMING
La Cañada at the Mt. San Antonio College Spring Meet of Champions: It was a banner day for the Spartans, who posted two victories and six top-10 efforts Saturday in Walnut.
Sophomore Danny Syrkin was sensational again in winning the 100-yard butterfly in 48.86 seconds, while he was second in the 100 backstroke in 50.19.
The Spartans 200-yard medley relay squad also posted a triumph in a mark of 1:34.69.
Eddie Cosic shined in the 100 breaststroke in placing fourth in 59.50, while he was seventh in the 200 individual medley in 1:58.67. Matt Bilaver also placed eight in the 50 freestyle in 22.03.
St. Francis at the Mt. San Antonio College Spring Meet of Champions: The Golden Knights turned in a top-10 effort at Saturday's all-day meet thanks to Ethan Gray, who was ninth in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 1.22 seconds.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
La Cañada at the Mt. San Antonio College Spring Meet of Champions: The Spartans turned in a trio of strong performances at the all-day event Saturday in Walnut.
Freshman Alexandra Syrkin placed sixth in both the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 54.65 seconds and in the 100 free in 58.37.
The Spartans 200 medley relay squad also finished in ninth place in 1:54.15.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
La Cañada at San Gabriel Valley Championships: The distances were most impressive for the Spartans at Saturday's meet at San Dimas High.
Freshman Ellaney Matarese finished second in the 3,200-meter run in a mark of 11 minutes, 36.04 seconds and was part of a trio of top-five finishers that included Sarah Auther (third, 11:39.04) and Adena DiPaolo (fourth, 11:58.09).
Matarese's most impressive effort may have been in the 1,600 championship run as she took third in a mark of 5:12.24.
The La Cañada 400-meter relay team also placed 11th in 54.12.
Flintridge Sacred Heart at San Gabriel Valley Championships: A pair of top-10 efforts highlighted the Tologs' day on Saturday at San Dimas High.
Reigning Mission League champion Kelly Carney took fifth in the triple jump in 33 feet, 5 1/2 inches, while Lauren Bolte earned seventh in the 200-meter dash in 27.17 seconds.
Hillary Howard also placed 11th in the long jump in 15-1 1/2, while Samantha Covey was 12th in the 3,200 in 12:31.69.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
La Cañada at San Gabriel Valley Championships: The Spartans turned in a handful of strong efforts Saturday at San Dimas High.
Junior Owen Serricchio led the way by running to fourth place in the championship 1,600-meter run in a time of 4 minutes, 33.63 seconds.
Ryan Van Slooten earned sixth in the open 1,600 in 4:38.71, while senior sprinter Matthew Tsujihara ran to ninth in the 400 in 42.40.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada at Birmingham Classic: It was a tough Saturday afternoon for the Spartans, who lost a pair of contests.
La Cañada opened with a 2-1 defeat to Sun Valley Poly, which was followed by a 4-0 setback to West Ranch. The Spartans' record dropped to 12-3-1.