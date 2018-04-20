Sports Roundup: St. Francis downs Notre Dame in five

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: Joey Thompson finished with 41 assists and seven kills Thursday to lead host St. Francis to a 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 28-26, 15-11 Mission League win. Gage Peterson collected 12 kills and three aces and David Johnson and Brian Castro had 10 kills each for St. Francis (15-9, 6-4 in league).
La Cañada 3, San Marino 1: La Cañada earned a 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23 Rio Hondo League home win Thursday. The Spartans are 4-7, 3-2 in league.
BOYS' GOLF
La Cañada 196, Temple City 246: The Spartans earned a Rio Hondo League win Thursday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena to improve to 7-1, 6-0 in league.
Chadwick 210, Flintridge Prep 228: The Rebels came up short in Prep League action on Thursday.
BOYS' SWIMMING
La Cañada 122, Monrovia 39: The host Spartans registered a Rio Hondo League home win Thursday to improve to 5-1, 4-0 in league..
GIRLS' SWIMMING
La Cañada 96, Monrovia 55: Host La Cañada picked up a Rio Hondo League home win Thursday to improve to 4-2, 3-1 in league..
SOFTBALL
Louisville 7, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Tologs dropped to 10-8, 0-3 in the Mission League with Thursday's loss.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 20, Firebaugh 0: The Rebels won a Prep League rout Thursday afternoon with Aidan Schraeder tallying six runs batted in, four runs and three hits and Thomas Kosakowski notching four runs batted in and four hits.
Germaine Harvey had three hits, three runs and an RBI, Bradley Marelich had three runs and two RBI and Max Rosenfeld had two RBI and three runs.
Prep is 9-4, 3-2 in league.
Chaminade 2, St. Francis 1: The Golden Knights dropped their second straight to the Eagles on Wednesday at Glendale Sports Complex.
Aaron Treloar threw five innings with three hits allowed, two runs (one earned) given up and four walks against two strikeouts. Tyler Quintero tossed two scoreless innings of relief and Doyle Kane had a pair of hits for St. Francis (7-12, 2-6 in league).
Jack Duncan drove in Will Schmidt in the sixth inning for St. Francis' run.
BOYS' TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 18, Firebaugh 0: The Rebels brought home a Prep League win on Thursday to improve to 3-6, 2-1 in league.
St. Francis 13, Chaminade 5: St. Francis rolled to a Mission League road win Thursday. The Golden Knights improved to 5-8, 4-5 in league.