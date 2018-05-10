Sports Roundup: La Cañada tennis headed for second round

BOYS' TENNIS
La Cañada 12, Beverly Hills 6: Visiting La Cañada posted a CIF Southern Section Division I playoff win Wednesday.
The Spartans (11-3) got three wins in singles from Ryan Morgan (6-1, 6-4, 6-3) and two from JP McKenzie (6-1, 6-4). The Spartans won six sets in doubles.
La Cañada will host a second-round match against Mira Costa or Valencia Valencia.
Anaheim Canyon 11, St. Francis 7: The visiting Golden Knights (5-10) saw their season conclude Wednesday with a CIF Southern Section Division II first-round defeat.
St. Francis received three wins in singles each from Ian Freer (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and Shahan Derbedrosian (6-0, 7-6(7-3), 6-1).
BASEBALL
Loyola 7, St. Francis 2: Doyle Kane and Jack Duncan each had doubles and drove in a run in Wednesday's Mission League loss on the road.
St. Francis is 9-19, 4-13 in league.
St. Francis 8, Loyola 5: Host St. Francis notched a Mission League home victory Monday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Aaron Treloar pitched six innings and allowed five runs (three earned), six hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Tanner Tomko earned the save with a scoreless seventh.
Treloar added a triple, double, three runs batted in and a run, Doyle Kane had three hits and two RBI, Matt Odom tallied a pair of hits, including a triple, and two runs scored and Christian Muro had two runs and an RBI.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada 12, St. Mary's Academy 0: The Spartans wrapped up the regular season Tuesday with a nonleague home win. La Cañada improved to 19-2-1.
Flintridge Prep 16, Westridge 0 (five innings): Olivia Stevens had three hits and three runs batted in as the Rebels won in a Prep League rout Tuesday on the road to improve to 9-7, 6-6.
Natalie Dale also had three hits and made two unassisted double plays at shortstop, while Kate Huntley earned the win in the circle as Westridge was held to three hits.
Notre Dame 5, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4: The Tologs rallied with two runs in the seventh but came up short on Wednesday in a Mission League road game. The Tologs concluded their season at 11-12, 1-7 in league.