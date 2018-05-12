Sports Roundup: La Cañada swim’s Syrkin poised for finals success after prelims performance

BOYS' SWIMMING
La Cañada at CIF Southern Section Division II preliminaries: The Spartans turned in a stellar effort at Friday's prelims with six entrants earning berths to championship finals Saturday back at Riverside City College.
Sophomore Danny Syrkin led the charge as he qualified in two individual and two relays.
Syrkin, who finished third last year in the 100 butterfly, is Saturday's favorite to win as he finished first in the prelims with an All-American consideration mark of 49.95 seconds. Syrkin also placed third in the 100 backstroke in another All-American consideration time of 50.86.
Syrkin joined with Eddie Cosic, Thomas Hoffman and Matt Bilaver to finish second in the 200 medley relay in an All-American consideration time of 1:33.99. Syrkin, Hoffman, Cosic and Joshua Kim finished ninth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:11.82.
Cosic placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke (58.07), while Hoffman earned ninth in the 100 butterfly in 27.15.
La Cañada's two additional consolation swimmers are in the 200 individual medley as Kim was 14th (1:57.86) and Cosic took 15th (1:57.91).
Saturday's championship gets underway at 11 a.m.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
La Cañada at CIF Southern Section Division II preliminaries: Four Spartans entries earned qualification to consolation championships out of Friday's competition at Riverside City College.
The La Cañada 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Alexandra Syrkin, Jordan Bryant, Halley Hemphill and Shannon Ring performed best, taking 12th in 3 minutes, 39.39 seconds, which easily beat the squad's seeded mark of 3:45.66.
Syrkin and Bryant teamed up with Maddie O'Dell and Isabella Caramaschi to place 16th in the 200 medley relay (1:50.99), while Syrkin finished 14th in the 200 freestyle (1:54.28) and Bryant earned 18th in the 50 freestyle (25.05).
Saturday's championship gets underway at 11 a.m.
BASEBALL
Loyola 4, St. Francis 1: The host Golden Knights dropped their finale Thursday in a Mission League home game at the Glendale Sports Complex. St. Francis finished 9-20, 4-14 in league.