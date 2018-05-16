Sports Roundup: La Cañada golf shoots well, but not well enough to advance

BOYS' GOLF
La Cañada in CIF Southern Section Northern Team Divisional: The Spartans finished sixth with a 384 in the 16-team event Tuesday at Santa Anita Golf Course in Arcadia.
La Cañada received an even-par 71 from Andrew Ricci, a 73 from John Hickman, 75 from Dylan Choi, 80 from Caleb Suh and an 83 from Max Kinsel.
Arcadia, playing on its home course, won with a 361 and West Ranch was second at 368.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy swimming in CIF Southern Section Division I finals: Sophomore Emily Giesler finished second (11th overall) in Saturday's consolation final of the 100-yard breaststroke at he Riverside Aquatics Center.
Giesler swam to a time of 1:05.14, which was a state consideration time.