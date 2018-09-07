Sports Roundup: St. Francis water polo picks up nonleague win

BOYS’ WATER POLO
St. Francis 18, Milken Community 5: The Golden Knights’ defense led the way in the nonleague victory Thursday at Occidental College.
St. Francis improved to 4-2.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Mayfield d. Flintridge Prep, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18: The Rebels slipped to 6-3, 2-3 in the Prep League with the loss Thursday evening at home.
Fintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Notre Dame Academy, 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16: Peyton DeJardin had 17 kills and five aces to pace the host Tologs to a Mission League win Thursday evening.
Dani Thomas-Nathan and Julia Powers added 10 kills each and Ryan Dubb had 12 digs for Sacred Heart (7-2, 1-1 in league).
GIRLS' TENNIS
Sierra Canyon 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Tologs dropped the match Thursday afternoon at the Scholl Tennis Center.