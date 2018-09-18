Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep tennis nets nonleague win

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 12, Milken Community 6: Host Flintridge Prep (3-2) picked up a nonleague victory Monday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels received a sweep in singles from Maya Khurana, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, and two victories from Briana Tran, 6-1, 6-4.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
La Cañada in Woodbridge Invitational: The Spartans placed 10th with 348 points in Saturday’s three-mile race.
The Spartans got a sixth-place effort from Ellaney Masarese in 17 minutes, 20.6 seconds and a seventh-place finish from Sarah Arthur (17:24.6). Adena Dipaolo was 18th in 17:50.5.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
St. Francis, Flintridge Prep in Woodbridge Invitational: Nico Ciranna of St. Francis finished 28th in 18 minutes, 14 seconds on Saturday in the White Division race that covered three miles.
In the event’s rated race, Flintridge Prep took 19th with 466 points.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Durango Classic: The Tologs (12-6) went 3-4 in the tournament in Las Vegas.
Flintridge Sacred Heart received 57 and 45 kills from Peyton DeJardin and Danielle Thomas-Nathan, respectively. Emmie Barnard collected 121 assists for the Tologs, who got 40 kills from Megan Lund and 38 digs from Ryan Dubb.