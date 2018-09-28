Sports Runbdup: La Cañada girls’ tennis doubles up Temple City

GIRLS’ TENNIS
La Cañada 12, Temple City 6: The Spartans posted a Rio Hondo League road win Thursday.
La Cañada (4-3, 1-1 in league) picked up seven wins in singles, including two from Sophie McKenzie, 6-0, 6-0.
Westridge 12, Flintridge Prep 6: The Rebels dropped a Prep League road match Thursday at Muir High.
Flintridge Prep dipped to 4-5, 1-2 in league.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
La Cañada d. Temple City, 25-19, 25-18, 25-11: Olivia Toland had 22 kills to pace the Spartans to a Rio Hondo League win Thursday afternoon on the road.
Claire Kevorkian had nine kills, Allison Budde had four aces and four blocks and Claire Saydah and Mia Jones had 12 digs each for (6-10, 4-2 in league).
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-18, 13-25, 25-14, 25-21: Flintridge Sacred Heart lost a Mission League home match Thursday.
The Tologs (13-8, 2-3 in league) got 40 assists from Ani Bernardi, 15 kills from Dani Thomas-Nathan and nine kills from Megan Lund..
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Flintridge Prep 11, St. Francis 9: The host Rebels registered a nonleague win Thursday.
GIRLS’ GOLF
South Pasadena 238, La Cañada 267: The Spartans fell Thursday afternoon in the Rio Hondo League match at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League meet No. 1: The Tologs began defense of their league title Wednesday with a second-place finish in the three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.
Flintridge Sacred Heart finished with 43 points and Harvard-Westlake took first with 25.
The Tologs received a fourth-place finish from Lauren Nettels, who clocked 20 minutes, 8.57 seconds. Also scoring for the Tologs were Alex Christodoulou (seventh, 21:20.17), Samantha Covey (eighth, 21:36.59), Erin Wei (15th, 22:30.47) and Joshlyn Aguirre (16th, 22:57.10).
St. Francis in Mission League meet No. 1: St. Francis took fourth with 111 points in Wednesday’s three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.
The Golden Knights were led by Stuart Serventi, who placed 12th in 17 minutes 44.88 seconds. Brady McNulty took 20th (18:31.09) for St. Francis.
Loyola took first with 32 points, followed by Harvard-Westlake (61) and Chaminade (83).