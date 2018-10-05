Sports Roundup: League wins for La Cañada tennis, water polo

GIRLS’ TENNIS
La Cañada 14, Monrovia 4: The Spartans rolled to a Rio Hondo League road win Thursday.
La Cañada improved to 6-3, 3-1 in league.
Chadwick 14, Flintridge Prep 4: Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League home match Thursday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels are 3-7, 0-4 in league.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
La Cañada 14, Monrovia 9: The Spartans took an early lead to surged to a Rip Hondo League win Thursday afternoon at home.
La Cañada, which jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one quarter, improved to 7-6, 2-2 in league.
St. Francis 10, Alemany 6: St. Francis received five goals from Robert Alietti to pick up a Mission League home win Wednesday at San Fernando Aquatics Center.
The Golden Knights (6-8, 1-1 in league) got three goals from Greg Camacho.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Monrovia d. La Cañada, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21: Olivia Toland had 13 kills for the Spartans in the Rio Hondo League loss Thursday on the road.
May White and Alison Budde added eight kills each, Claire Saydah had 23 digs and Alex Gates had 30 assists and 16 digs for La Cañada (9-13, 4-4 in league).
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Marlborough, 25-16, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15: Dani Thomas-Nathan finished with 18 kills and Megan Lund added 14 digs and 10 kills Thursday to lift the visiting Tologs in a Mission League match.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (19-10, 3-3 in league) got 33 assists from Emmie Barnard and 22 digs from Ryan Dubb.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Mayfield, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19: Flintridge Sacred Heart (18-10) posted a nonleague home win Wednesday.
The Tologs got 11 kills from Dani Thomas-Nathan and nine from Megan Lund and 22 assists and three aces from Ani Bernardi.
Flintridge Prep d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17: Libby Penn registered seven kills and Courtney Johnson added six to spur the visiting Rebels to a Prep League win Wednesday.
Flintridge Prep improved to 11-6, 4-6 in league.