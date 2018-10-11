Sports Roundup: La Cañada water polo loses league match to South Pasadana

BOYS’ WATER POLO
South Pasadena 9, La Cañada 4: The Spartans slipped to 7-8, 2-4 in the Rio Hondo League with the loss Thursday afternoon at home.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 22, St. Francis 7: St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League home match at San Fernando Aquatics Center.
St. Francis dropped to 7-9, 1-2 in league.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Mayfield 16, Flintridge Prep 2: Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League road match Thursday at Arroyo Tennis Club.
The Rebels fell to 3-8, 0-5 in league.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22: The visiting Tologs dropped a Mission League match Thursday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (24-14, 3-5 in league) received nine kills and seven digs from Peyton DeJardin, sebn kills from Megan Lund and 24 assists from Emmie Bardard.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Chaminade 261, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 288: The Tologs dropped a Mission League match Thursday at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena.